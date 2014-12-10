版本:
2014年 12月 10日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil prices drag down energy shares

TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices tumbled on a weak outlook for demand in 2015, sending shares of energy producers sharply lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.48 points, or 0.82 percent, at 14,079.25 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
