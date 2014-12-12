版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 22:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on oil price fall, Chinese data

TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after a slump in the price of oil and disappointing Chinese economic data sent energy shares down, setting the market up for a weekly decline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.92 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,814.20 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐