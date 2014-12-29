版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open, lifted by energy sector

TORONTO Dec 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, boosted by energy stocks as crude prices rose on concerns about output from Libya.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.41 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,651.66 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
