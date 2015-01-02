版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 1月 2日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open, lifted by financial sector

TORONTO Jan 2 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, led by financial stocks in the first trading session of 2015.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.50 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,675.94 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
