CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open, lifted by financial sector

CANADA STOCKS-Weakness in oil prices weighs on TSX futures
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
TORONTO Jan 2 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, led by financial stocks in the first trading session of 2015.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.50 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,675.94 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* TSX closes down 82.66 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,550.55
TORONTO, May 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as a Moody's downgrade of Canadian banks struck financials, and frequent-flyer points operator Aimia Inc plunged on news its program would be dropped by the country's largest airline.