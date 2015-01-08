CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on U.S. data, Fed comment

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed: Veresen soars, Home Capital slumps
TORONTO Jan 8 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as solid U.S. economic data boosted sentiment and recent comments from the Federal Reserve signaled that the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.74 points, or 0.99 percent, at 14,425.74 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by Veresen Inc after Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy the company, while alternative lender Home Capital Group shares slumped as the company draws down on a credit line.
May 1 Stock futures pointed to a muted opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after U.S. congressional negotiators agreed on a spending package deal to keep the federal government funded through September, averting a government shutdown.