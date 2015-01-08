版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on U.S. data, Fed comment

TORONTO Jan 8 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as solid U.S. economic data boosted sentiment and recent comments from the Federal Reserve signaled that the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.74 points, or 0.99 percent, at 14,425.74 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

