加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 1月 9日 星期五 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after U.S. jobs report

TORONTO Jan 9 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday after a strong U.S. payrolls report indicated strength in the economy but declines in the energy and financial sectors weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.64 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,463.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
