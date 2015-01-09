CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after U.S. jobs report

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; earnings in focus
May 9 Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Tuesday, with investors awaiting earnings reports from some major companies, including Silver Wheaton, IAMGOLD and TMX Group.
TORONTO Jan 9 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday after a strong U.S. payrolls report indicated strength in the economy but declines in the energy and financial sectors weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.64 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,463.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 9 Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Tuesday, with investors awaiting earnings reports from some major companies, including Silver Wheaton, IAMGOLD and TMX Group.
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital Group Inc recovered from a nearly 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital Group Inc recovered from a nearly 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.