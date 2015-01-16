版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 1月 16日 星期五 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy, gold stocks rise

TORONTO Jan 16 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as shares of energy producers and gold miners gained with their respective commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.67 points, 0.4 percent, at 14,098.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐