2015年 1月 19日 星期一 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy decline offset by banks

TORONTO Jan 19 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as a decline in oil prices and concerns about the Chinese economy weighed on energy shares, offsetting a gain in the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.08 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,315.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
