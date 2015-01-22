CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after ECB stimulus move

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO Jan 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as investors cheered a move by the European Central Bank to unveil stimulus measures to help revive the region's economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.37 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,662.79 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Friday as financial stocks led broad gains.
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.