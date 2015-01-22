版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 22:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after ECB stimulus move

TORONTO Jan 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as investors cheered a move by the European Central Bank to unveil stimulus measures to help revive the region's economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.37 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,662.79 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
