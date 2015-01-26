CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after Greek election result

TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as investors remained nervous after the leftist Syriza party won the Greek election and said it would take on Greece's international lenders.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.08 points, or 0.1 percent, 14,765.27 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)