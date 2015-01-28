版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 22:46 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy shares decline

TORONTO Jan 28 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as a decline in oil prices over concerns about increasing U.S. crude stocks hit shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.84 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,789.04 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
