CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy shares decline

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; earnings in focus
May 9 Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Tuesday, with investors awaiting earnings reports from some major companies, including Silver Wheaton, IAMGOLD and TMX Group.
TORONTO Jan 28 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as a decline in oil prices over concerns about increasing U.S. crude stocks hit shares of energy producers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.84 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,789.04 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital Group Inc recovered from a nearly 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.
