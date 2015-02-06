CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on U.S. data, oil prices

TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data boosted investor sentiment and higher oil prices lifted shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.24 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,164.16 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)