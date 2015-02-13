版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as oil prices, TransCanada gain

TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as stronger oil prices helped boost shares of energy companies and TransCanada Corp's shares climbed after the pipeline company reported quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.05 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,278.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
