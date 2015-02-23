版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 2月 23日 星期一 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil, bullion prices weaken

TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as weakness in oil and bullion prices weighed on shares of energy and gold-mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.32 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,138.92 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
