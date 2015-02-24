CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed comments

TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy direction.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.02 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,197.24 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)