版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 22:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as RBC, Hudson's Bay gain

TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in Royal Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co after the retailer entered some real estate joint deals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.62 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,217.59 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
