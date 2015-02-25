CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as RBC, Hudson's Bay gain

CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher; jobs report in focus
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in Royal Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co after the retailer entered some real estate joint deals.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.62 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,217.59 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.