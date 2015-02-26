版本:
中国
2015年 2月 26日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, CIBC rise after results

TORONTO Feb 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as gains in Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce helped offset weakness in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.64 points, or 0.13, at 15,248.21 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
