CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, CIBC rise after results

CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO Feb 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as gains in Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.64 points, or 0.13, at 15,248.21 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's benchmark stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices, especially oil, rebounded from losses earlier this week, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.
