CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy shares fall, miners rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as shares of energy producers weakened with the price of oil, offsetting a gain in the gold-mining sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,236.48 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.