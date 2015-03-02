版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 3月 2日 星期一 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy shares fall, miners rise

TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as shares of energy producers weakened with the price of oil, offsetting a gain in the gold-mining sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,236.48 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
