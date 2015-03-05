版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher helped by resources stocks, earnings

TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock exchange opened broadly higher on Thursday, helped in part by gains in the materials sector and forecast-beating results from Canadian Natural Resources, the country's No. 2 oil and gas producer.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.64 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15126.48. All of the index's main groups except for financials climbed. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
