CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher helped by resources stocks, earnings

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock exchange opened broadly higher on Thursday, helped in part by gains in the materials sector and forecast-beating results from Canadian Natural Resources, the country's No. 2 oil and gas producer.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.64 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15126.48. All of the index's main groups except for financials climbed. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.