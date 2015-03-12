版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as mining shares gain with copper price

TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as higher copper prices helped support shares of some mining companies, helping offset a decline in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.90 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,762.10 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
