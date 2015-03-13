版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on oil prices, energy shares

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as renewed concerns about oversupply put pressure on oil prices, sending shares of energy producers lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.40 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,717.32 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
