CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Fed fears ease, commodities firm

TORONTO, Nov 22 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, led by gains in the materials sector, as concerns
about U.S. Federal Reserve monetary stimulus program eased a
little and commodity prices showed signs of stabilizing after a
volatile week. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 12.35 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,487.68
shortly after the open.
