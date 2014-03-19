版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of Fed policy decision

TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index
opened slightly lower on Wednesday as gold miners and some banks
weighed ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 15.65 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,353.33
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
