CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of Fed policy decision

TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday as gold miners and some banks weighed ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.65 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,353.33 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)