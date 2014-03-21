CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, on track for 1 pct gain on week

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday and was on track for a 1 percent gain for the week as gold miners recovered along with the price of bullion and telecoms also rose. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.27 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,388.10 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.