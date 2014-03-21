版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, on track for 1 pct gain on week

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Friday and was on track for a 1 percent gain
for the week as gold miners recovered along with the price of
bullion and telecoms also rose.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 26.27 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,388.10
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
