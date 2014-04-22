CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as investors cheer Valeant buy

TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index turned positive soon after the open on Tuesday, helped by a surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it agreed to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.38 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,511.06 shortly after the open, after initially dipping slightly. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)