CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as investors cheer Valeant buy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index turned positive soon after the open on Tuesday, helped by a surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it agreed to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.38 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,511.06 shortly after the open, after initially dipping slightly. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.