CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as investors cheer Valeant buy

TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index
turned positive soon after the open on Tuesday, helped by a
surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc 
after it agreed to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc.
 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 17.38 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,511.06
shortly after the open, after initially dipping slightly.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
