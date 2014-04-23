版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 23日 星期三 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, CN Rail lifts

TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday, helped in part by Canadian National
Railway, which reported better-than-expected results
after markets on Tuesday.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 opened up 15.44 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,571.41.
Six of the 10 main groups were in positive territory.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐