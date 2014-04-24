版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after Potash Corp beats expectations

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Thursday, boosted by a bump in Potash Corp
 shares after the fertilizer maker beat profit
expectations in a tough quarter, while upbeat earnings from U.S.
tech giants also aided sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 6.97 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,541.54
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
