CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after Potash Corp beats expectations

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, boosted by a bump in Potash Corp shares after the fertilizer maker beat profit expectations in a tough quarter, while upbeat earnings from U.S. tech giants also aided sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.97 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,541.54 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)