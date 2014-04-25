版本:
2014年 4月 25日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower, as energy leads declines

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock exchange
opened lower on Friday, as energy companies including Canadian
Oil Sands, which fell more than 4 percent after
reporting an outage, led broad declines.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 36.50 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,517.75
at the open.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
