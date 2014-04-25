CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower, as energy leads declines

CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher; jobs report in focus
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock exchange opened lower on Friday, as energy companies including Canadian Oil Sands, which fell more than 4 percent after reporting an outage, led broad declines. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.50 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,517.75 at the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.