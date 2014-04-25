CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower, as energy leads declines

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock exchange opened lower on Friday, as energy companies including Canadian Oil Sands, which fell more than 4 percent after reporting an outage, led broad declines. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.50 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,517.75 at the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)