版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower, resources stocks drag

TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Friday as energy and materials stocks slipped
back, but was still on track for a 0.8 percent gain in a week of
all-time highs. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 10.6 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,383.88
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐