CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower, resources stocks drag

TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as energy and materials stocks slipped back, but was still on track for a 0.8 percent gain in a week of all-time highs. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.6 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,383.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)