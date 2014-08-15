版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 8月 15日 星期五 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as geopolitical worries remain

TORONTO, Aug 15 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday, with geopolitical concerns remaining
in focus, as a decline in shares of gold-mining companies was
offset by strength in the energy and financial sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 1.25 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,292.43
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
