CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed; gold miners' losses offset bank gains

TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday as gold-mining shares followed the
bullion price lower, offsetting gains in the financial and
energy sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 14.19 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,547.76
shortly after the open.

