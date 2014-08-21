CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed; gold miners' losses offset bank gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as earnings season gathers steam
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as gold-mining shares followed the bullion price lower, offsetting gains in the financial and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.19 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,547.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks, while negative sentiment around troubled Home Capital Group Inc spilled over into the broader financial sector.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, as mining companies, weighed down by weaker metal prices, led broad declines.