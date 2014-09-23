版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 23日 星期二 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Middle East tensions weigh

TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Tuesday, slipping for a third straight session,
as military activity in the Middle East fueled a rise in market
volatility and weighed on shares of most major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 22.72 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,106.28
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
