CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as gold-mining shares weigh

TORONTO, Sept 25 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Thursday as a decline in the price of bullion
sent gold-mining shares lower, offsetting a gain in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 78.66 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,041.88
shortly after the open.  

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
