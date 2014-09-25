CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as gold-mining shares weigh

TORONTO, Sept 25 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as a decline in the price of bullion sent gold-mining shares lower, offsetting a gain in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.66 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,041.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)