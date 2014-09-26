版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as selloff extends to sixth day

TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index
dropped on Friday as the market's selloff extended to a sixth
straight session, led by declines in the financial and energy
sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 55.68 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,837.89
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
