版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 6日 星期一 21:34 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as banks, miners gain

TORONTO, Oct 6 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday, driven by gains in the financial and mining
sectors, as the market rebounded from a selloff in the previous
week.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 51.42 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,841.20
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐