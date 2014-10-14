CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops to near 8-month low as energy shares fall with oil

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-week low as financials track bond yields lower
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in nearly eight months on Tuesday after a dim outlook for oil demand growth weighed on the commodity's price and on shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 106.75 points, or 0.75 percent, at 14,120.61 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.