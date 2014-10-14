版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 14日 星期二 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops to near 8-month low as energy shares fall with oil

TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest in nearly eight months on Tuesday after a
dim outlook for oil demand growth weighed on the commodity's
price and on shares of energy producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 106.75 points, or 0.75 percent, at 14,120.61
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
