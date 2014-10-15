版本:
2014年 10月 15日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to eight-month low on economic worries

TORONTO, Oct 15 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest level in eight months on Wednesday as
sluggish U.S. economic data revived concerns about global growth
and the price of oil remained under pressure.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 164.66 points, or 1.17 percent, at 13,872.02
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
