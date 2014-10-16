版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 8-month low on global growth concerns

TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest in eight months on Thursday as concerns
about global economic growth sent commodity prices and share
prices across most major sectors lower.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 125.50 points, or 0.9 percent, at 13,744.38
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐