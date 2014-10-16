CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 8-month low on global growth concerns

TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in eight months on Thursday as concerns about global economic growth sent commodity prices and share prices across most major sectors lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 125.50 points, or 0.9 percent, at 13,744.38 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)