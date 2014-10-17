版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 17日 星期五 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on U.S. data, commodity prices

TORONTO, Oct 17 Canada's main stock index jumped
on Friday as positive U.S. economic data and gains in the prices
of some commodities helped support most major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 161.95 points, or 1.2 percent, at 14,221.92
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
