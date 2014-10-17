版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 18日 星期六 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. data, oil prices

TORONTO, Oct 17 Canada's main stock index
reached its highest in a week on Friday as positive U.S.
economic data and a rise in oil prices boosted the energy sect
or.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 174.71 points, or 1.24 percent,
at 14,227.68. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

