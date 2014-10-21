版本:
CANADA STOCKS- TSX opens higher as natural resource shares gain

TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as natural resource shares climbed on the back of
higher commodity prices and investors digested data showing
better-than-expected yet slowing economic growth in China.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 34.94 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,372.71
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
