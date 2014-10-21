CANADA STOCKS- TSX opens higher as natural resource shares gain

CANADA STOCKS-Lower oil prices weigh on TSX futures
April 26 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slipped after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as natural resource shares climbed on the back of higher commodity prices and investors digested data showing better-than-expected yet slowing economic growth in China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.94 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,372.71 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index notched a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.
