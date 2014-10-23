版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens firmly higher as energy stocks rebound

TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock market
opened strongly higher on Thursday, bolstered by strong gains in
the energy sector, recouping some of Wednesday's sharp losses in
the wake of deadly shootings in Ottawa.
       The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 opened 95.76 points, or 0.67 percent higher, to
14,407.83. 
    Seven of the index's 10 main groups were positive. However,
a decline in gold miner stocks dragged the overall materials
group down more than 0.8 percent.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by; W Simon)
