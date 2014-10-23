CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens firmly higher as energy stocks rebound

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock market opened strongly higher on Thursday, bolstered by strong gains in the energy sector, recouping some of Wednesday's sharp losses in the wake of deadly shootings in Ottawa. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened 95.76 points, or 0.67 percent higher, to 14,407.83. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were positive. However, a decline in gold miner stocks dragged the overall materials group down more than 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by; W Simon)
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.