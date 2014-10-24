版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as Ebola news, oil prices weigh

TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday as news of an Ebola case in New York and a drop in oil
prices weighed on sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 29 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,457.83
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
