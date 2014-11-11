版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy shares slip, miners rise

TORONTO, Nov 11 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as lower oil prices were a drag on
shares of energy producers but the gold-mining sector jumped
after a selloff in the previous session.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 7.22 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,717.02
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
