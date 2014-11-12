版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 11月 12日 星期三 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy shares drop

TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday as a drop in the price of oil weighed on the
energy sector and shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc declined.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 63.35 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,696.92
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
