加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 22:33 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as euro zone concerns offset U.S. data

TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as strong U.S. retail data and higher
oil prices were offset by concerns about the European economy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 6.29 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,772.48
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by; W Simon)
