CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gold-mining jump, Japan news

TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday, supported by a jump in shares of gold miners,
as well as news that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will
delay a planned increase in the country's sales tax and call a
snap election. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 85.49 points, or 0.57 percent, at 14,967.99
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
