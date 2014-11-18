CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gold-mining jump, Japan news

TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, supported by a jump in shares of gold miners, as well as news that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay a planned increase in the country's sales tax and call a snap election. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.49 points, or 0.57 percent, at 14,967.99 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)