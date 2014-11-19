版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 11月 19日 星期三 22:50 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed comment

TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking
major positions ahead of the release of minutes from the latest
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 9.11 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,982.08
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐