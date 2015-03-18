CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of Fed statement

CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as investors were nervous ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement that is expected to provide clarity on the U.S. central bank's plans to raise interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.99 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,865.54 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's benchmark stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices, especially oil, rebounded from losses earlier this week, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.
