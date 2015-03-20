CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodity prices lift resource stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as gains in the prices of commodities such as oil and copper helped push up shares of natural resource producers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.84 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,941.77 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.