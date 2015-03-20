版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodity prices lift resource stocks

TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as gains in the prices of commodities such as oil and copper helped push up shares of natural resource producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.84 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,941.77 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
